MUMBAI—Ever since the trailer dropped, Dinesh Vijan’s next, “Made in China,” has become a talking-point amongst audiences. Based on the entrepreneurial journey of a small-time Gujarati businesman from Ahmedabad, the film has an interesting storyline.
The songs of “Made in China” have clicked big-time in the Navratri season. Fans just can’t get enough of the two grooving tracks “Odhani” and “Sanedo.” From Instagram to Tik-Tok, the internet is flooded with numerous videos of fans grooving on the song.
The popularity of the tracks became fairly evident when we saw popular dance influencers such as Sonali Bhaduria, Aadil Khan, Lucky Dancer and Manjull align with the stars and the film’s songs, garnering millions of views online and making both the songs viral sensations. So much so that, on Oct. 4, a new video surfaced on the internet where a group of dancers were seen thronging the streets of Times Square in New York to perform a flashmob on the songs.
The flashmob was performed by dancers from Bollywood Funk, which claims to be the only dance institute in New York that teaches “Bollywood choreography.”
In the video, a huge bunch of at least 40 dancers are seen grooving to the tunes, and what was more interesting was the sea of people who gathered around them to watch them dance.
The makers are constantly pushing the envelope with their innovative digital marketing strategies. Directed by Mikhil Musale, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, “Made in China” stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy and will release around Diwali.
