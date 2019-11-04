MUMBAI — Disha Patani is the leading lady of Salman Khan’s next movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” Patani was first seen alongside Salman Khan in “Bharat” and fans loved her pairing with the actor.
Randeep Hooda, who had worked with Khan in “Kick” and “Sultan,” is the antagonist. Jackie Shroff plays a key role in the film, whose muhurat was held with Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri in attendance. Shroff also gave the muhurat clap.
The shoot for this quickie, which will release Eid 2020, began Nov. 1 and Khan shared a team picture on his social media handle. Like with “Dabangg 3,” the action film is directed by Prabhudeva with music by Sajid-Wajid.
