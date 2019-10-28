MUMBAI — “To bring about the beauty and authenticity of my character, I need to make sure that I can bring out the Punjabi in me,” says Disha Patani on preparing for her next movie produced by Ekta Kapoor.
This movie will present Patani as a small-town Punjabi girl, a significant deviation from characters she has played to date. Patani is very thrilled that she will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor.
Patani’s preparation has already kick-started. To get into the mind and soul of her character, she has already started investing hours of her time every day in learning the rural Punjabi dialect. “This film is a crackling comedy and I am excited.” said Patani. “It is a super interesting character and a comical, quirky story. I am hoping that I’ll be able to do full justice to it.”
The film, whose shooting has just taken off, is quirkily titled “KTina” and is written by Raaj “Dreamgirl” Shandilyaa. Ashima Chibber directs.
