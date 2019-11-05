MUMBAI — The Nov. 8 release, “Bypass Road,” promises to offer a chiller thriller. The makers of the movie have dropped in a new promo, titled #Drilltokill, and in this we see Neil Nitin Mukesh struggling to set himself free, while he is being pushed towards a drill by a masked man, and just when he is about to make contact, the sequence starts all over again.
Ever since the trailer has dropped, viewers are looking forward to watching this edgy and gripping thriller. For those who came in late, “Bypass Road” revolves around the concept of ‘Home Invasion.’ The movie is directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh. Neil plays a wheelchair-bound paraplegic, who is both a victim of an accident and also a prime suspect of murder.“Bypass Road” is produced by Neil with Miraj Group and also stars Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.
Watch the video on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4cEpV5DOfb/?igshid=drijgjl2412j
