MUMBAI— “Mrs India Inc. presents Mrs. India World 2019- 2020 powered by The Deltin, Daman,” and spearheaded by Mohini Sharma, founder of Mrs. India Inc., was held at Mumbai’s Hotel Sahara Star Jun.5.
Dr.Rashi Jain was declared the winner, with Dr. Akshata Prabhu as First Runner-Up and Urmi Mala as Second Runner-Up. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Mahima Mahajan and Alice Lee Giannetta were the judges. Dr. Rashi will represent India at Mrs. World.
The evening saw the presence of Shilpi Chugh (Mrs India), Dipna Patel (Ms Asia-Pacific India Coconut Exclusive), Dr. Aneel Murarka, Kanwalpreet Singh, Ashish Shelar, DJ Shiezwood and others.
This is a platform of inspiration, learning and stardom for a common woman– coming from different parts of the country. The pageant celebrates inner beauty and talent as much as the physical appearance of the contestant, setting standards for evaluating and expressing the inner beauty of an Indian woman. Mrs India World provides a humungous platform to the married Indian women, which lets them explore themselves once again in terms of their inner selves, creativity and more.
The platform Mrs India Inc was launched in June 2018 by Mohini Sharma, who acquired the license to conduct the pageant. Said Sharma, “When the contestants come and stay with us for their grooming, catwalk and choreography sessions, we get to know a lot of things about their life and why have they chosen the beauty pageant to climb the rope of success and build their confidence levels.”
She added, “Many of them have had a bad marriage, or their children always look up to their father as their ideal and not at their mothers. Or they have been going through a hard time because of the bad behavior of their in-laws or suffering from disease for a long time. Grooming sessions are given to them by our expert groomers who take classes on voice modulation, personality development, image building, dining etiquette, importance of their signatures, etc. We, as a brand, wish to promote the essence of motherhood and womanhood and make more and more women feel confident about themselves. We want to make them aware that marriage and children does not mean a permanent end to a woman’s colorful life or career.”
