MUMBAI — Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, and continuing to build on its promise of delivering the best and the most relevant content by streaming the best of STAR Network shows before television, Hotstar VIP is providing an exclusive preview of latest season of “TED Talks India: Nayi Baat.”
The new season reflects the narrative of a vibrant, fast-evolving new India – bolder, brighter and braver. In its second season, the show will turn the spotlight on ordinary Indians doing extraordinary work. Armed with optimism, young millennial minds are leading the way and becoming change-makers, because they believe their innovative ideas and spirits are bigger than the odds they face. Catch some of the best moments from the latest season handpicked to encourage ideas worth spreading.
Exclusive clips from “TED Talks India: Nayi Baat II” are now streaming exclusively on Hotstar VIP.
