MUMBAI — Anshula Boney Kapoor’s online fund-raising platform Fankind, which was launched in August, has announced the winner of their first campaign with actor Varun Dhawan.
Amitesh Kulkarni, a 20 year-old student from Hyderabad, along with his sister, will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play paintball with Dhawan. In addition to this, 100 lucky winners have been selected, who will get Fankind merchandise.
Through this campaign, an amount of Rs 895,950 has been raised. This will be used to provide resources to the NGO, Manavlok Foundation.
A unique platform, Fankind unites celebrities, fans and charities, thus giving fans an opportunity to experience a fun activity with the celebrity they adore while also supporting a noble cause.
Through this association with Fankind, Dhawan has helped raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra. The amount raised will be used by the NGO to develop their horticulture project, which will help the farmers receive drip irrigation systems and learn how to cultivate non-traditional crops that are best suited for their climate and land, thereby helping them earn more income.
The next campaign will be with Alia Bhatt and the winner will get to bake a cake with her!
Watch Alia's campaign video here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.