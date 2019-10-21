MUMBAI — The team of the epic “Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior” has presented the first look of Ajay Devgn as the Maratha soldier. No prizes for guessing that the weird and numerology-driven spelling of the Maratha warrior Tanaji (phonetically “Taanaaji”) is an attempt to ensure big success for this co-production of the actor and T-Series.
Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist and his first look was also released Oct. 21.
Incidentally, as per reports, the film will be made in 3D, a hitherto rarely used format in Hindi cinema.
The film, produced by Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on Jan. 10, 2020. Raut makes his debut in the film that also stars Kajol as Devgn’s character’s wife.
