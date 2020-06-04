Twelve artists from multiple disciplines, ethnic backgrounds and geographic diversity will receive the first round of the South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund, a grant program created by the India Center Foundation for South Asian American artists and arts workers who have been impacted by the economic fallout of Covid-19.
From filmmakers to performance and visual artists to writers and musicians, the grantees trace their roots to South Asia (Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan and India) and represent its culture through their art in the U.S.
Grantees are as diverse as the applicants and are chosen on the strengths of their contributions, said a press release. One such grantee is Los Angeles, Calif.-based MC Seti X, aka Mandeep Sethi, whose politically charged verses have had GQ Magazine call him “India’s booming hip hop scene’s new voice.”
Other grantees include curator, painter, educator and advocate Sadaf Padder, who is serving her community of Brooklyn as an Artists-in-Masks Resident with COPE NYC by designing PPE for essential workers along with New York City youth.
Also included are tabla player Rajesh Bhanderi, whose 20-year career has seen him perform with the likes of Ustad Zakir Hussain, Falu Shah and Shakira; and cartoonist Soumya Dhulekar, whose cartoons with themes of grief, memory and coming-of-age have been printed in various anthologies and included in national exhibitions.
“We’ve had 120 applicants from 19 states so far for round one, and though their contributions to culture and society are invaluable, their reported income loss from this pandemic, collectively, hovers around $1.5 million,” said Raoul Bhavnani, one of the co-founders of ICF. “Our goal is to provide $500,000 in grants to South Asian American artists and arts workers of all disciplines, in order to help them continue creating work that embodies South Asian culture, while also supporting their livelihoods.”
Bhavnani added: “This is very much a grassroots campaign, and although we are gaining momentum, we appreciate all donations no matter how big or small they are.”
The fund will provide support for artists and arts personnel in the U.S. through project grants on a rolling basis for the development of work, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, according to the press release.
For eligibility criteria and more information, visit www.theindiacenter.us/artsfund.
