The 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced Nov. 24, and named among the nominees are British American sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar; Indian American singer/composer Priya Darshini; and Indian American producer Vivek J. Tiwary.
Shankar’s six-song album, “Love Letters,” has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Album category.
Priya Darshini’s album, “Periphery,” has been nominated for the Best New Age Album award. According to Chesky Records, “Periphery,” which is a musical mix of styles, genres, and culture, explores the various connotations of what ‘home’ means to Priya Darshini, as she introspects on her cultural identity as a South Indian growing up in Mumbai and transplanted to New York City.
“In the backdrop of the current anti-immigrant rhetoric, this album is a shining example of the beauty of cross-cultural collaboration,” it said.
Tiwary has been nominated in the Best Musical Theater Album category for the Broadway hit, “Little Jagged Pill.” Tiwary is one of the producers of the musical, which is based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album.
Additionally, “We are Freestyle Love Supreme,” the documentary about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s freestyle improv group and starring Indian American actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for the Best Music Film.
This is Shankar’s seventh nomination. Shankar, daughter of legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar, also has the notable honor of becoming the first Indian musician to perform live at the Grammy Awards.
Undiscover Music says the “poignant songs on ‘Love Letters’ document a time of profound flux for Anoushka – health issues, heartbreak, domestic upheaval – and show a new, vulnerable and raw side of her as a songwriter and musician.”
A host of trail-blazing women feature on “Love Letters,” including the principal collaborator Alev Lenz; twin sister vocal duo Ibeyi, singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson; and renowned Indian singer Shilpa Rao.
Tiwary is an award-winning producer of narrative entertainment from groundbreaking Broadway shows to genre-defining immersive experiences, a media financier/investor, and a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. He is the founder of Tiwary Entertainment Group.
In the past, Tiwary has either been a financier or a producer on productions which include Green Day’s “American Idiot,” “A Raisin In The Sun,” “The Addams Family,” “A Little Night Music,” and both of Mel Brooks’ musicals, “The Producers” and “Young Frankenstein.” Combined, these productions have won 25 Tony Awards and 59 Tony nominations, according to his website.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will air Jan. 31 on CBS. “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah will host the ceremony.
