Winners of the Grand Finale of the 3iii (Three Eye) 2021 International Indian Icon Season-V competition have been released, with the awards ceremony hosted by Sharan Walia, CEO of Gee Vision Inc., in Chicago.
All the judges, including music director Jatin Pandit, lyricist Arko Mukherjee, “Slumdog Millionaire’s” “Jai Ho” choreographer Longinus Fernandes, Ms. India 2013 and international celebrity anchor Simran Ahuja were present, along with the 148 participants along with their families from nearly 24 nations across the world, according to a press release.
The winners, noted the release, are as follows:
1) Indian American Abnash Kaur from San Francisco, California, was declared the 5th International Indian Icon of 3iii 2021 Season-V in the Senior Singing category.
2) Uttara Vaidya from Miami, Florida, won the title for Dancing Senior and tied with Ankur Sharma for Fashion Senior.
3) Hasini Namala grabbed the Fashion Junior title.
4) Mrunal Behere-Langote from India earned the title in IGT (Whistling) Senior.
5) Shrusti Gubbi became the International Indian Icon in the Junior category for Singing.
6) For Dancing, there was a tie between groups The Dynamites and Season-II winner Mirava Vekaria.
7) Ryana Rajesh won the title in the IGT category for Instruments.
8) From India, Deepak Krishankant won the Acting title in the Sr. category while Kaira Garg received the honor in Acting Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.