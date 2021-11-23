NEW YORK – The Indian challenge at the 49th International Emmy Awards, which concluded at Casa Cipriani in New York City late Nov. 22, ended with Nawazuddin Siddiqui losing out to Scottish actor David Tennant in the Best Performance by an Actor category.
Ram Madhvani's “Aarya” was edged out by the Israeli spy thriller series “Tehran,” which got the International Emmy for Drama Series. And Vir Das's comic take on Indian history, “Vir Das: For India,” made way for yet another Netflix acquisition, “Call My Agent: Season 4,” which walked away with the International Emmy for Comedy.
The Indian adaptation of “Call My Agent!,” the French comedy series that takes us behind the scenes of the world of celebrity, premiered not long ago in its avatar of “Call My Agent: Bollywood.”
The International Emmy Awards honor the best in television programming outside of the U.S. This year, the awards were presented in 11 categories and the nominees were from 24 countries.
ANI adds from New York: Actor-comedian Vir Das expressed his honor to represent India at the International Emmy Awards 2021, saying he was delighted to receive a medal for his nomination.
Taking to his Instagram handle Nov. 22, he shared pictures of his medal and meal, along with an interesting caption.
He wrote, "I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It's always for India. #VirDasForIndia."
The post flooded with likes and comments.
"Big congratulations Vir," senior actor Soni Razdan wrote.
"Congratulations," veteran star Neena Gupta added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.