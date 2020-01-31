Indian American composer Siddhartha Khosla attends the 8th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards at the Theatre at Ace Hotel Feb. 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. John Legend attends the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall Dec.13, 2019 in London, England. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Global Citizen)