That was indeed ‘Legend’ary! Fans got yet another reason to fall in love with 10-time Grammy winner John Legend when he acknowledged an old collegemate on Twitter after turning the spotlight on his composition.
Recently, NBC Entertainment shared a video showing Legend playing the “This Is Us” theme song, which has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla. The Indian American composer also won his first Emmy nomination for that beautiful rendition.
So when Legend plays your tune, you will of course retweet it.
“He’s probably way too famous to ever read this, but I’m floored that @johnlegend is playing my theme from @NBCThisisUs. Just putting it out there in hopes that he somehow reads this. Nice twist on the ending, John,” he wrote.
Now this wasn’t a regular musing on social media and so Legend responded and his response is what is winning hearts. Khosla has a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, where he composed and sang for the university’s award-winning a cappella group, “Off the Beat.” But no prizes for guessing who remembered?
“Didn’t we go to school together? I looked your name up when I saw the composer on the sheet music because it sounded familiar. Or maybe there’s another Sid Khosla who sang a cappella at Penn?” Legend wrote.
Khosla’s reaction showed he wasn’t expecting a response.
“Dude, that’s me. I think about you often, about how used to floor us with your voice. I just figured you’d forgotten who I was!” he tweeted.
Twitterati soon weighed in on the conversation, with most flooding it with “love love love” comments and heart emojis. Here are some of the best reactions:
Indian American actor Kal Penn tweeted: “This is so dope. Both great humans & artists.”
“This is so dope. Two penn alums who I had the good fortune of seeing live when I was at Penn,” one follower wrote, while another added: “Love everything about this thread.”
“This is so beautiful. Both of you make absolutely touching, such gorgeous music, so thank you both. I love this little exchange, warms the heart,” commented another.
“Going to penn in this era was so dope. John legend (then John Stephens) would perform for like 20 people. If you want to hear some of his early work, check out sun comes up and a cappella bangers from counterparts like ‘one of us,’” read one tweet.
“Love the positive vibes,” read another tweet.
Khosla, singer/songwriter/producer of the critically acclaimed band, Goldspot, also composed music for other shows such as “The Kids Are Alright” “Marvel’s Runaways,” “Me, Myself and I,” “The Royals” and “Grandfathered.”
