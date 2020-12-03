“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is set to kick off its highly anticipated second season Jan. 11 on NBC and across digital platforms.
The late-night series heads into its sophomore season with an all-new look as the Indo-Canadian host showcases her signature authenticity, observational comedy, and creative talents as host.
The upcoming season, said NBC, will feature a fresh mix of sketch comedy, interviews and Singh’s unique take on current events and pop culture. The show will also go behind the scenes, letting her audiences into the creative process and seeing how Singh and her team brings the show to life.
“During the first season of ‘A Little Late,’ I was thrust into a whole new world that admittedly consisted of 90 percent learning and 10 percent being creative,” Singh said in a statement. “For this second round, I know the ropes and plan to bring more of my creativity to the table. It’s time to get goofy, be imperfect and bring my full authentic self to late night.”
The writing staff will include head writer Chelsea Davison, plus six staff writers, including Indian American comedian and Emmy nominated writer Nimesh Patel.
“Swapping out a traditional stage for a Los Angeles-based house as the show’s location will give Lilly more space to break the rules and embrace imperfection,” said NBC. “Without the constraints of a typical studio, ‘A Little Late’ will be spontaneous and unfiltered, bringing a funhouse vibe to the 1:35 a.m. timeslot.”
The trailblazing first season included notable guests such as Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine, and Tyra Banks, among others.
Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She has built a global audience of more than 38 million followers across her social media channels where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.
In October, she released her one-woman comedy variety special, “Sketchy Times,” on Peacock satirizing how everyone is adjusting to the new normal. Singh made the special from home and played more than 64 characters.
She appeared in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film, “Fahrenheit 451,” opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, as well as the films “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”
Her upcoming projects include the animated feature, “Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.”
She is also the New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” She has appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Hollywood and Entertainment list, Fast Company’s Most Creative People list, and TIME called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.
“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.