NBC announced May 13 that it has renewed its late-night show, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” for a second season.
Hosted by Indo-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, the show debuted its first season in September 2019, making Singh the first Indian and South Asian to front a broadcast network late-night show.
“Hosting my own late-night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me. I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that ‘A Little Late’ will return for a second season on NBC,” Singh said.
The trailblazing first season included notable guests such as Indian American actor/producer Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine, Tyra Banks and many more.
NBC said the show leads all freshman programs in social engagements and is the most-viewed new broadcast series on YouTube since its premiere.
Katie Hockmeyer, NBC Entertainment’s EVP of late-night programming, called Singh an “incredible talent” in a statement.
“‘A Little Late’ has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style,” she said.
The series, which taped the entirety of its first season in the fourth quarter of 2019, is on Peacock, Hulu and the NBC app as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, finding success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. She has built a global audience of more than 36 million followers across her social media channels where she writes, produces and stars in comedic and inspirational videos.
As an actress, she appeared in the Emmy Award-nominated HBO film, “Fahrenheit 451,” opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan. She also appeared in the films, “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”
Singh is the New York Times bestselling author of “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.” She has appeared on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30 Hollywood and Entertainment’ list and Fast Company’s ‘Most Creative People’ list while TIME called her one of the most influential people on the Internet.
“A Little Late with Lilly Singh” is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.
