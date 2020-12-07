Oscar-, BAFTA-, Golden Globe- and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman was Nov. 30 announced as the ambassador of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ ‘Breakthrough India Initiative 2020-21.’
The initiative, supported by Netflix, marks BAFTA’s first steps into India, showcasing and supporting the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television globally alongside the U.K., the U.S. and China.
This association with Rahman marks the continued development of creative relationships between the U.K. and India, “enabling and supporting collaboration between the two nations and showcasing the incredible talent India has to offer across different regions on a global scale,” said the organization.
Rahman said he was happy to be working with BAFTA to discover the amazing talent that India has to offer in film, games and television.
“This is a unique opportunity for promising artists to be supported by a world-renowned organization, to not only make connections with other talented creatives across the world but to be mentored by BAFTA-winners and nominees,” Rahman said in a statement. “I am looking forward to seeing the brilliant talent chosen from India to be showcased on a global stage.”
Amanda Berry OBE, chief executive of BAFTA, said Rahman shares the team’s passion for identifying and nurturing new talent and they were grateful for his support.
“He is well positioned to support the initiative, with his broad spectrum of work drawing recognition across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, which will help BAFTA to appeal to a wide section of the industry,” OBE said.
As part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, a jury of British and Indian industry experts will select five talents from across India to take part in the year-long mentoring and guidance program.
The chosen participants will receive one-to-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.