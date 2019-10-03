Finding your niche in life can be a complicated and arduous process, but when you are as talented as Nidhi Ghildayal, you don’t have to pick a niche; you can pursue all your passions and succeed at them.
The Indian American actress-cum-writer-cum- infectious disease specialist-cum-fashion entrepreneur, who grew up in Minnesota, certainly qualifies as a multihyphenate.
“I was listening to a podcast about professional creativity the other day, and was just thinking about how nice it would have been to have access to all this information when I was a teen in Minnesota,” Ghildayal told India-West while discussing her journey in showbiz. “It was a windy, windy road and there was no roadmap! So as far as my journey in this industry, I would describe it as just paving my own path. I would encourage anyone who has dreams of being an entrepreneur or a creative to soak up all the information that’s available online through podcasts, blogs, forums, etc., and then do the same – create your own path – but do it in a more educated manner than I did!”
She is, of course, also very modest. Ghildayal, who has had recurring roles on TV shows such as “Chicago Fire,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Z Nation,” among others, is currently excited about her new show in which she has a large recurring arc. Called “Greenleaf,” the extremely popular drama airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Season 4 of the show premiered Sept. 4.
Recalling her start in the industry, Ghildayal, who was a print model in her hometown before progressing to commercials, said: “I fell completely in love with the industry, the artistic people who worked in it, and the entire concept of the magic of film-making, and eventually moved to Los Angeles with the intent of doing something more behind the camera, such as casting or being an agent. I worked in that space for a while, really liked it, and learned an unbelievable amount.”
However, she soon made the jump into acting, landing her first primetime credit on a few episodes of “Z Nation” and said, “things just rolled on” from there.
Before embarking on a new career in the entertainment world, Ghildayal earned a Ph.D. in health decision science. In her own words, “the degree trains you to add to the collective world of research – you’re trying to solve a problem that hasn’t been worked on before, or solve it with a technique that hasn’t been used before.”
Her specific area of study is infectious diseases and determining what the most effective interventions to deal with them are.
“For example, I would build a model that attempts to answer the question of – what preventative strategy would save the most lives and money spend for a particular disease in a given area?” Ghildayal explained to India-West.
She has used her knowledge to provide insights on various topics. And a lot of those articles featuring her input have been published in major publications.
Ghildayal earned her degree courtesy her parents who always encouraged her to focus on school.
“A couple years into the program, my creative itch just got too strong and I started doing both. It’s one of those things where you look back and are baffled as to how you handled it, but I think that’s just what happens when a young person has a dream and multiple passions. I don’t think I could grind in such a nonstop fashion as I did then, now – but sometimes naiveté serves you,” Ghildayal recalled to India-West.
An actor of color, Ghildayal agreed that the entertainment world is slowly embracing actors of different ethnicities but they continue to lag in movies.
“It’s still hard because there are certain projects that I would love to be a part of, like period pieces, that I automatically have no chance of ever getting. And it’s still very rare for a person of color to lead a movie,” Ghildayal told India-West. “But we have so many trailblazers right now, like Mindy Kaling and Ava DuVernay, who just take the reins into their own hands, and I think encouraging young women of color to be artists and create on their own terms is pretty much the best thing that can be happening right now.”
The young talent with an entrepreneurial flair is also behind the Blue Bubba Style, a fashion-poetry-lifestyle website catered towards women.
“I originally started a website called theBlueBubba – I had always wanted to start a business… A bit after creating the site, I decided I wanted to have a lifestyle aspect as well, so I started theBlueBubbaStyle, another corner of the platform – just to share fashion and trends I thought might connect with girls who were career-driven and loved color,” she said.
A big poetry lover, she is also working on putting together a book of her poems. (Get a glimpse of her work here: Instagram.com/poems.in.color)
Working across a multitude of industries, Ghildayal noted the one thing that she has learned in her journey. “In this day and age, truly nothing is impossible to achieve but no amount of ambition will keep you sane like having a strong support system of family and friends,” she stated. “I’m so thankful to have such an amazing family and group of friends that don’t blink twice at my bonkers life, and I feel so lucky.”
