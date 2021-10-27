Indian American writer-director Ajay Sahgal will be exploring some complicated relationships in his new TV show.
ABC, Deadline reported, has given a pilot order to “The Son In Law,” a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Indian American filmmaker Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind series such as ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and Disney+’s “Doogie Kealoha.” M.D. 20th Television, where Kasdan and Mar are based, is the studio, with Kasdan’s The Detective Agency producing.
News about the show being developed was first announced in January.
In “The Son In Law,” a salt-of-the-earth man finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend, according to the publication.
Sahgal wrote and executive produced the 2018 CBS comedy pilot, “Pandas In New York,” which was about a family of Indian American doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who embark on a project to arrange their youngest son Rishi’s (Dhruv Singh) life, unaware he’s made plans of his own. He was a co-executive producer on NBC’s ‘The Carmichael Show,” which was inspired by the life of comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The series followed Jerrod and his opinionated North Carolina family as they navigated topics that all families face.
Sahgal was also a consulting producer on Netflix’s “Merry Happy Whatever” in which a gruff but protective patriarch of a tight-knit family feels anything but jolly when his daughter brings her musician boyfriend home for Christmas.
