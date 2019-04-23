Abhinaya Dance Company of San Jose, one of the San Francisco Bay Area’s premier South Indian classical dance companies, will be presenting “I Have A Dream: Stories of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr.,” portrayed in Indian classical dance at the Oakland Asian Cultural Center in Oakland, Calif., April 27.
“I Have A Dream: Stories of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, Jr.” is a restaging of excerpts from Abhinaya’s performance, “Stories of Justice,” presented in November 2018 in San Jose, Calif., and features an opening number titled, “Gandhi’s Inspiration.”
Directed by Indian American artistic director Mythili Kumar, the performance depicts the non-violent resistance strategies of Martin Luther King, Jr. and seeks to demonstrate that the fight for social justice is ongoing and that past struggles provide lessons that enable us to confront our current problems, stated a press release.
Abhinaya’s dancers will dramatically portray key protests in King’s life, where he emphasized the principle of non-violence, deriving inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s resistance movement against the British in India. King’s “messages on non-violence and love also resonate across the conflicts arising from several recent events of injustice such as the killing of a black motorist, Philando Castile, the arrest of two black patrons at Starbucks, and the upsurge in the Ku Klux Klan and alt-right marches,” according to the press release.
Acclaimed choreographer and dancer Rasika Kumar – who is also the daughter of Abhinaya’s founder and artistic director, Mythili Kumar – will be presenting her solo on the life of Rosa Parks who became active in the civil rights movement at a young age. It was Parks’ courageous act of refusing to give up her seat on the bus to a white male passenger in Montgomery, Alabama, that inspired King to set in motion the Montgomery bus boycott, one of the largest social movements in the history of African Americans’ struggle for equality, added the press release.
Abhinaya will tell these stories by employing the stylistic vocabulary of Bharatanatyam, a dance form that originated in the Hindu temples of India over 2,000 years ago. It presents coordinated movements of the face, eyes, and hands along with intricate rhythmic footwork. It narrates stories from Indian mythology with mime, facial expressions, and a language of gestures. The dance is accompanied by classical South Indian (Carnatic) music.
The show is scheduled for April 27 at 4:00 pm and tickets range from $15-$30: $15 student/senior; $22 general; and $30 preferred seating. For more information and tickets, visit www.abhinaya.org/portfolio-item/i-have-a-dream.
