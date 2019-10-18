A new psychological mystery on CBS that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion is currently attracting a lot of attention.
Titled “Evil,” the series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Indian American actor Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson.
The series, which premiered Sept. 26, focuses on a skeptical female psychologist, Kristen Bouchard (Herbers), who joins a priest-in-training, David Acosta (Colter), and a carpenter, Ben Shakir (Mandvi) – who also doubles up as an IT expert – as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
As they navigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings, their work may be complicated by a sinister-seeming character named Leland Townsend (Emerson).
Mandvi is an effortless actor and this show proves it once again. In this meaty role, as someone who helps the team every step of the way in untangling these mysteries, he is phenomenal. Like on the Oct. 10 episode, when a strange voice stars coming out a virtual assistant and has everyone confused, Mandvi thinks it isn’t a demon – the system has been hacked. He tries with all his might to find out the identity of the hacker. In the process, a little bit is also shown about his family, which comprises of his dad and sister, Karima (Sohina Sidhu), who is also a tech expert.
The series is executive produced by Michelle and Robert King (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”).
