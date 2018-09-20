Even though Hollywood is far from solving its diversity problem, the little progress that it has made in recent years in its attitude towards non-white actors is still a welcome change.
The latest Indian American actor who is set to entertain the masses is actor/comedian Nik Dodani, who has landed a role on CBS’ revival of “Murphy Brown,” set to premiere Sept. 27.
The young actor is excited to be putting the “brown” in “Murphy Brown,” he wrote on Instagram.
Golden Globe-winning actress Candice Bergen will return to the show to play the title character, Murphy, in the 13-episode revival of the ground-breaking comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her stinging take on current events, now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, and a vastly different political climate.
Dodani has been cast in the role of Pat Patel, a social media director who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the team into the 21st century.
In addition to starring in the revival of “Murphy Brown,” Dodani is also reprising his role as Zahid, the wise-cracking, girl-obsessed best friend and co-worker of Sam Gardner on Netflix’s critically acclaimed dramedy, “Atypical,” the second season of which premiered Sept. 8.
Most recently, Dodani starred in the Netflix coming-of-age LGBTQ film, “Alex Strangelove.”
Additionally, Dodani has appeared in guest-starring roles in television series such as HBO’s “The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow,” “Selfie” alongside Karen Gillan and John Cho, NBC’s “The Player,” and ABC Family’s “Kevin From Work.”
In 2019, Dodani will star in Sony’s thriller, “Escape Room.”
Previously, Dodani also appeared in a Verizon commercial with Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, and in ads for Wendy’s and Liberty Mutual.
Born in Dallas, Texas, and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Dodani, an actor/comedian/activist, now lives in Los Angeles. Previously, he worked for Elizabeth Warren’s 2012 Senate campaign and for Alicia Keys’ HIV/AIDS awareness initiative.
