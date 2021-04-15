Actor Hank Azaria attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards Nov. 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Speaking April 12 on a podcast co-hosted by Indian American actor Monica Padman, Azaria apologized for voicing Apu on “The Simpsons,” saying: “I needed to look at my part. I went and learned. I read, and I talked to people. I talked to a lot of Indian people. I talked to a lot of people who knew a lot about racism. I took seminars.” (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)