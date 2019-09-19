Even though we don’t see much of Karan Soni in the trailer of Paramount Pictures new film, “Like A Boss,” starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek, what little that we do see, the Indian American actor seems to hold his own.
In this female-driven comedy, best friends Mia and Mel (Haddish and Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry, Claire Luna (Hayek), proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The film also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell and Jessica St. Clair.
Soni, last seen in the Netflix rom com, “Always Be My Maybe,” appears to play Hayek’s associate, accompanying her everywhere. No other details about his role have been revealed.
Soni, who brings great comic timing to his roles, is signing one Hollywood project after another.
The New Delhi native, who has an interesting role on the TBS series, “Miracle Workers,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan, has acted in films like “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2.”
His upcoming projects include “Trolls World Tour” – in which he voices the character of Riff – and “Mira, Royal Detective,” Disney Junior’s new India-inspired animated series.
“Like A Boss” will be in theaters Jan. 10, 2020. Watch the trailer here:
