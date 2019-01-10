Kunal Nayyar just showed his philanthropic side to the world.
Making a generous gesture, the Indian American actor donated $5,000 to the family of a California news anchor who was found dead in a Days Inn, reported Page Six.
According to TMZ, Nayyar, who is most revered for his role on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” in which he plays astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, made the largest contribution yet Dec. 30 on a GoFundMe for the wife and 9-year-old daughter of late KTLA morning news anchor Chris Burrous.
The GoFundMe page, which has been set up by KTTV host Gigi Graciette, read: “This account has been set up - with his family’s blessing - to help Chris’s wife Mai and nine-year-old daughter Isabella, the loves of his life. Chris’s friends want to make sure Mai and Isabella have all the support they need during this difficult time.
By Jan.2, the page had raised slightly over $76,000 of its $75,000 goal. Nayyar is one of about 1600 people who donated in the past four days.
The 43-year-old news anchor was found unresponsive at a Glendale Days Inn Dec. 27, and the exact cause of his death is yet to be determined.
