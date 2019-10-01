MUMBAI – Actor Manjot Singh is excited about his short film’s victory at a film festival in Washington, D.C.
Singh’s short film, “Dream 1,” recently won the ‘Best Short Film’ award at the 2019 Washington, DC South Asian Film Festival.
In the film, he plays Gurwinder Singh, an actor struggling to make his mark. His identity as a Sikh makes his struggle tougher.
“When I got a call from Varun Sihag, the director of the short film, he narrated me the concept. I could connect with the subject instantly because I’ve been through something similar. If this reaches a wider audience, it’s a strong message for all the Sikh actors out there who want to prove their mettle,” said Singh.
“Since I could connect to the story, I felt I’ll be able to do justice to the role. Luckily, everything fell in place. At the time of the narration, I was certain that the film has the potential to travel to different festivals. Winning an award at such a prestigious festival is a great achievement and I’m proud that good content has takers across the globe. It was an honor to hold the trophy and to be part of the screening. I’m hoping the film travels to other festivals as well,” added the “Fukrey” actor.
Talking further about his role and how the subject touched him, Singh said: “It’s a film about a Sikh guy who is struggling to make an identity. He feels that since he is from a Sikh family, it’s difficult for him. He goes for film and ad auditions every day, but is instantly rejected. His journey is about this fight. He feels that a Sikh shouldn’t be restricted to just comic roles.”
Singh’s latest role is playing Ayushmann Khurranna’s buddy in Bollywood’s latest 100-crore hit, “Dream Girl.”
(0) comments
