British Indian actor Nikesh Patel has scored a major role in Indian American actress Mindy Kaling’s upcoming romantic comedy on Hulu, “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
The anthological take on the 1994 film revolves around Jess (Jessica Williams), the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London, reports The Hollywood Reporter. She leaves her professional and personal life behind in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends, and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. “Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused and, of course, there are four weddings … and a funeral,” added the report.
Rebecca Rittenhouse, the publication wrote, will take on the role of Ainsley, a former Dallas socialite who moved to London and became a successful interior designer. Jess is her estranged college friend whom she invites to be her maid of honor.
Patel, best known for his role on PBS’ period drama, “Indian Summers,” which delved into the British Raj and its decline, is set to play Kash, a struggling actor in London.
Kaling and “The Mindy Project” showrunner Matt Warburton have written and executive produced the series based on the film of the same name starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.
Excited about his new gig, Patel, who also featured in the 2016 film, “London Has Fallen,” tweeted: “You’re going to want to set a few alarm clocks for this one...”
Other acting credits of the young actor include shows like “Law and Order: UK” and films like “Halal Daddy.”
The TV adaptation of the classic rom-com is set to premiere on Hulu in 2019.
The series marks Kaling’s second association with the streaming service, which picked up her much-loved drama, “The Mindy Project,” after Fox pulled the plug on it in 2015.
