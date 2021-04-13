Indian American actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s English-language remake of the hit French film, “The Valet,” to be directed by Richard Wong, according to Deadline.
In the remake, reported Deadline, “Samara Weaving will play Olivia, a movie star who enlists parking valet Antonio, played by Eugenio Derbez, to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man. As a Latinx valet, the hardworking Antonio usually moves through the world anonymously, but through the ruse, he comes to be seen as the worthy person he always has been.”
Patel’s role has not yet been disclosed.
“The Valet” is being adapted by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher.
Several projects featuring Patel were released in 2020.
He co-created and starred in the Netflix series, “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” alongside Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker.
His film, “Butter,” was screened at the 2020 Scottsdale International Film Festival. Directed by Paul A. Kaufman, the 110-minute film follows a lonely obese teenager everyone calls “Butter” who is about to make history. He is going to eat himself to death, live on the Internet, and everyone is invited to watch.
Patel, as India-West had previously reported, portrayed Butter’s caring and offbeat Doctor Bean who tries to make positive changes in his life.
In July 2020, HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, acquired the CNN Original Series, “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness.”
The four-part buddy comedy docuseries, which follows Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions, premiered in August.
Driven by an obsession to constantly learn and grow, the series offered an unfiltered look at Patel’s personal struggles with each topic and the earnest comparison of social norms domestic and abroad.
Patel’s documentary work began when he co-directed and starred in “Meet the Patels,” a festival darling of 2014, and one of the most watched documentaries of that year.
As an actor, he’s appeared in “Transformers,” Netflix’s “Master of None,” the SXSW’s comedy, “Come As You Are,” Seth Rogen’s “Long Shot,” and “Wonder Woman 1984.”
He is also a board member and investor in a few health, wellness and food companies, namely ‘This Bar Saves Lives,’ which donates a meal packet for every granola bar they sell.
