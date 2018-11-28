Some stories need to be told, not just because they highlight an individual’s achievements, but also because of their ability to inspire millions. One such uplifting real-life tale to arrive in theaters Nov. 30 is “Tiger,” which shines a light on Indo-Canadian boxer Pardeep Singh Nagra’s fights, both in the ring, and outside of it.
In the 100-minute drama, whose tagline is, “Some fight for the glory, others fight for their right,” Indo-Canadian actor/filmmaker Prem Singh plays the role of the protagonist who was barred from competing in boxing due to his religious beliefs: as a Sikh man, he refused to shave off his beard, a mandatory article of his Sikh faith. The Canadian Amateur Boxing Association prohibited facial hair, specifically a beard, in the ring.
And even though Singh is drawing attention for his charismatic presence and stunning portrayal of Nagra, replete with his raw emotions when racially profiled or subjected to stereotypical threats amid the constant pressure to change, his association with the character runs deeper.
Alister Grierson has directed this boxing drama from a screenplay penned by Singh and Michael Pugliese. And on that note, Grierson does a fabulous job of unlocking Singh’s creative potential.
“Michael and I met in acting class, and we were talking about projects we were trying to get off the ground and when I mentioned ‘Tiger,’ he was drawn to the story!” Singh told India-West. “To me that meant a lot because he is not South Asian so there was no connection there. He was the one who pushed me to get this into a film. It was important for both of us for different reasons: to educate the uneducated about a misunderstood religion; and for me, personally, growing up in a Sikh home, this meant a lot for me.”
Pugliese also stars in the movie as Nagra’s competitor, Bryan Doyle, along with Academy Award nominee Mickey Rourke and “Pretty Little Liars” star Janell Parrish. Rourke delivers a fine performance as Singh’s coach and mentor, Frank Donovan, while Parrish as his lawyer, Charlotte, is perfect for the role.
“Mickey Rourke is a legend, and it is an experience that I will never forget. He came to set ready and as you will see in the film, he brings his 100 percent and I am very grateful that,” Singh told India-West. “As for Janel Parrish, she read the script and jumped on the next flight to come and meet with us in Ohio, that’s how dedicated she is…Also, Michael Pugliese who also does an amazing job, a truly talented actor, was a pleasure working with him.”
Nagra emerged as the Ontario Flyweight Amateur Boxing Champion in 1999 after a tough battle with the Canadian Amateur Boxing Association regarding its facial hair rule. Claiming his right to follow his religion, he took his fight to court. After filing a human rights case against the association, he was allowed to compete. After winning the provincial championship, Nagra was the representative for Ontario at the National Championships as a lead-up to the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Once again, he was not allowed to participate. The reason for not allowing him to compete, he was told, was because the beard posed a safety hazard.
He received an unprecedented court injunction to allow him to compete, but the Canadian Amateur Boxing Association canceled that category.
Nagra, once again, sought legal help to get a decision forcing the association to amend its facial hair rule to include beards. Today, Sikh boxers in Canada can fight with their facial hair intact.
“What struck me about Nagra was more about how he was fighting to be looked at as a normal person. That was so interesting to me, because of his identity he was being looked at as from someone not born in Canada,” Singh noted. “It was fairly easy to visualize the character when you have Pardeep Singh Nagra who was so supportive and helpful from beginning to end.”
At its face, “Tiger” is a stunning portrayal of one man’s fight for justice and religious freedom, but Singh explained that the film’s key takeaway message is universal: fighting for one’s beliefs.
“Even though ‘Tiger’ follows a Sikh man, we are spreading a positive message,” Singh told India-West. “There are so many people outside of the Sikh faith that will be able to relate to Pradeep’s journey. No matter what your race, religion, or what struggles you are dealing with, you will be able to relate to Pardeep.”
This incredible film, which won the ‘Best Feature Film’ award at the 2018 San Diego International Film Festival, is coming to the screens after years in the making.
“It took a couple of years from script to screen, but from concept to screen took around eight years. I knew about Nagra from 1999. That was the first time I heard him speak on TV. From that point on, I said to myself, ‘I am gonna play this role and I will do whatever I can to get the story made.’”
Singh reiterated that because he was so “emotionally attached” to the role, he always knew he would play Nagra’s role, but that certainly wasn’t enough to bring the character to life on-screen.
“I had to make sure I was physically ready for the role as well,” he told India-West. “So, waking up in the morning at 5 a.m. to do cardio, and boxing in the evening and weight training four to five times a week was something I loved doing to make sure I was ready. Being a Sikh myself, this means the world to me to be able to play a strong Sikh character.”
The reason the film is set in the U.S. and not Canada, Singh said, was because “we feel it’s extremely topical for the U.S. with what is happening. There are a lot of confusions in the U.S. about the difference between Muslim and a Sikh. We felt it was just fitting.”
Singh shared that Nagra “loved” the film.
“And I couldn’t be more proud of that,” he recalled. “Today Pardeep Singh Nagra is fully supporting the film, and it has been a pleasure working with such a wonderful person.”
“Tiger” releases Nov. 30 at Cinemark 18 in Los Angeles, Calif., plus at additional theaters in New York and Canada.
