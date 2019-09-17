“The Haunting of Bly Manor” will be the follow-up to the terrifying Netflix horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” and joining the new season is British Indian actor Rahul Kohli.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor” creator Mike Flanagan took to Twitter Aug. 30 to announce that Kohli is one of the leads on the show.
“If you’re a fan of SUPERGIRL or iZOMBIE, get ready for the remarkably charming RAHUL KOHLI, one of new leads @RahulKohli13,” Flanagan wrote referencing Kohli’s earlier shows.
Kohli, in a series regular role, according to Deadline, is reportedly playing a small-town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother.
“The Haunting of Hill House,” a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the same name, is about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds... and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.
“Bly Manor,” reveals Deadline, is inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella, “The Turn of the Screw,” which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by.
Reacting to Flanagan’s tweet, Kohli wrote: “There you have it folks! I’ll be joining The @haunting of Bly Manor! Oh and *that* audition tape with my mum was for this... so thanks Mum x.”
In another tweet, the 33-year-old wrote: “Yeeaaahhh I ain’t watching it, seriously. It’s too scary fam. Let me know what you guys think when it’s out doe yeah? Bye.”
Kohli, who is originally from London, England, launched his career by performing in theater. He soon moved from the stage to the screen, acting in British TV shows such as “Eastenders” and “Holby City.”
“In early 2014, Rahul self-taped for the CW pilot, ‘iZombie,’ which was created by Rob Thomas. Several days later, they offered the role to Kohli as Rob Thomas knew he was his guy after viewing his audition,” according to Deadline.
His credits also include the Netflix film, “Happy Anniversary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.