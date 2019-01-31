Remember Suraj Sharma? The young Indian actor, who at the age of 17, stunned viewers and critics alike with his nuanced performance and natural charisma in his debut film, “Life of Pi.” Well, the gifted actor is now showing off his acting chops in a regular role on CBS’ freshman comedy-drama, “God Friended Me.”
The humorous, uplifting drama delves deep into spirituality and faith but delivers the message through a language that today’s youth understands: social media. The show also seeks to restore viewers’ faith in social media – by highlighting its good side – and humanity.
The show is about an outspoken atheist/podcaster, Miles (Brandon Michael Hall), whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Each week, Miles faces a new problem suggested by this new “friend,” which also gives Miles an opportunity to help somebody who is dealing with a hardship. Joining him on this journey is his best friend, Rakesh Singh, a sometime hacker, played by Sharma, who helps Miles research the enigmatic account.
Sharma told TV Insider that he liked the character because he gets to play two parts in this show. “He brings comic relief and a lightness to the show and he also helps Miles with the technology and he tries to make rational sense of this crazy, exceptional thing that’s going on,” he said.
When asked what makes this series stand out, Sharma was quoted as saying: “(The show) is about this idea of humanity helping humanity and ‘connectedness.’ Right now, religion is a very polarizing subject and it requires conversation without judgment…It questions do you need faith in God? Or do you need faith in general as an idea which motivates you to help people.”
However, Sharma isn’t the only Indian-origin talent associated with the show. British Indian actress Parminder Nagra plays Pria in the show, who is connected to a larger story that is tied to the God account.
Indian American writer Devanshi Patel serves as a writer on the show. Patel, a comedy writer at Disney/ABC Television Group, started her career as a standup comic. Previously, she served as a staff writer on TBS’ “Ground Floor,” ABC’s “Black-ish” and YouTube’s comedy Web series, “Part Timers.”
The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.
Sharma, who grew up in New Delhi, was chosen by director Ang Lee from thousands of contenders for the lead role in the feature film, “Life of Pi.” Since then, he has appeared in the feature film, “Million Dollar Arm,” alongside Jon Hamm, and had a recurring role in the television series “Homeland,” all while studying film and television at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
His 2015 film, “Umrika,” won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and received wide international appreciation.
Sharma starred opposite Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in the film “Phillauri,” which marked his debut in commercial Indian cinema.
“God Friended Me” airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.