From small guest roles in shows like NBC’s “Chuck” and CBS’ “Rules of Engagement” to scoring a series regular role on the CBS drama, “The Red Line,” Indian American actor Vinny Chhibber has certainly covered a lot of ground within the last few years.
Chhibber is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series, “Animal Kingdom,” according to Deadline.
Chhibber, the publication said, will portray Rahul, an arrogant billionaire used to getting what he wants, be it luxury items or women. When he’s told he can’t have something, he’ll spend any amount of money to have it. He enlists the help of Frankie (Dichen Lachman) and the Cody Boys.
In “The Red Line,” which premieres April 28, Chhibber will play the role of Liam Bhatt, a high school teacher. The eight-episode original limited series follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after a tragedy causes them all to consider how race and racial biases affect their lives. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Gcwbsr)
Executive producers for “The Red Line” are Ava DuVernay (“A Wrinkle In Time”) Greg Berlanti (“Blindspot”) and Sarah Schechter (“Blindspot”). Writers Caitlin Parrish (“Supergirl”) and Erica Weiss will also serve as executive producers.
A graduate of Emory University and the Stella Adler Conservatory in New York, Chhibber’s other acting credits include “HBO’s “Here and Now” and NBC’s “Taken.”
Through his production company, Chhibber Mann Productions, he is executive producing the documentary, “Lost in America,” which follows the stories of homeless youth in the U.S. Also, he is the founder of the Ammunition Theatre Company. Both companies are founded on the premise of creative activism: using art to facilitate change in the communities around us, according to CBS.
