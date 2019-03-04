Emmy-nominated Indian American writer/producer Mindy Kaling has signed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the company announced Feb. 21.
Under the terms of the pact, Kaling will develop, write and produce new television projects — including original comedy and drama series, longform/event series, unscripted programming, digital content and more — for all platforms, such as broadcast networks, premium/pay and basic cable channels, and streaming/on-demand outlets, it said.
This marks Kaling’s first deal with the studio. The group said this deal is part of its “on-going strategic commitment to collaborate with the finest creators in the industry and support their vision by taking advantage of the artistic freedoms that an independent company can provide.”
Prior to joining Warner Bros., Kaling created, executive produced and starred in the acclaimed comedy, “The Mindy Project,” which ran for six seasons, three on Fox and three on Hulu. Before that, she was a writer and executive producer for the NBC comedy, “The Office,” on which she also played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor.
Kaling most recently debuted her new feature film, “Late Night,” for which she serves as producer, writer and star opposite Emma Thompson. The movie debuted to widespread acclaim at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Amazon Studios for a record-breaking North American distribution deal.
She is also the author of two New York Times–bestselling books, “Why Not Me?” and “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns).”
As an actor, Kaling’s feature film credits include “Ocean’s Eight,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “The Night Before,” “Inside Out,” “The 40 Year Old Virgin” and more.
Kaling’s production company, Kaling International, will produce her new series in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television or the Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the programs around the world.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to Deadline, it is for six years and is worth about $8.5 million a year.
