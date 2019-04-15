After appearing in shows like Netflix’s “Gypsy” and “Master of None,” NBC’s “Blindspot,” and films like “The Big Sick,” actress Shunori Ramanathan, who has degrees in political science and theater from Yale University, has now landed another big project.
The New York-based actress from Bangalore, Deadline exclusively reports, has been cast in the Michael Keaton starrer biographical drama, “What Is Life Worth,” which is being directed by “The Kindergarten Teacher’s” Sara Colangelo and also stars Stanley Tucci.
Principal photography, the report said, is set to begin this month in New York.
The film is based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, a lawyer who was put in charge of the 9/11 Fund.
It’s described, Deadline reports, as being in the vein of “Erin Brockovich” and Oscar-winning Keaton/Tucci starrer “Spotlight.”
“In almost three years of pro bono work on the case, Feinberg fought off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds to victims’ families — and in doing so, discovered what life is worth,” the report said.
It added that Ramanathan will play Anisha Dass, a young Ivy League-educated lawyer who had been preparing to work for a company with offices on the 98th floor of One World Trade Center. She joins the Feinberg firm and the team working on the fund.
Michael Sugar is producing “What Is Life Worth” alongside MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Borenstein, Bard Dorros and Keaton, per Deadline, which added that Kim Fox will executive produce along with Riverstone’s Nik Bower and Indian American Deepak Nayar. Nayar is known for his association on films like “Bend It Like Beckham.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.