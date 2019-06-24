Indian American actress Sujata Day of HBO’s “Insecure” fame is ready to don the director’s hat for the first time for a story that is close to her heart.
Dino-Ray Ramos of Deadline reports that the film with which Day will be making her directorial debut is called “Definition Please,” and it will star Indian Americana actor Ritesh Rajan (Disney’s “The Jungle Book”) and Jake Choi (“Single Parents”).
“Let’s do this. HUGE shout out to @dinoray @deadline!!” wrote Day on Instagram.
“Definition Please,” which is written by Day, according to Deadline, “follows a Scripps Spelling Bee champion that must reconcile with her estranged brother when he returns home to help care for their sick mother.”
On May 30, Day gave a shout out on Twitter to all the South Asians competing in the competition.
“um perfect day to announce my spelling bee movie or wut? Shout out to all the brown girls & boys competing in the scripps spelling bee tonight. YOU GOT THIS,” wrote Day.
“’Definition Please’ is loosely based on my relationship with my family and growing up Indian American in my hometown of Greensburg, Pennsylvania,” Day told Deadline. “Instead of waiting for the powers that be to greenlight my film, I greenlit it myself.”
Day wrote the script and will produce alongside Cameron Fife of June Street Productions, said the report, adding Gook and Ms. Purple’s Justin Chon and Alex Chi will serve as consulting producers, and executive producers are Ahmad Cory Jubran and Indian American Hiren C. Surti.
Surti took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “About time I put my Producing minor to use. Congrats @sujataday on your directorial debut! @teshrajan - who is in charge of craft services? #STARmeter #executiveproducer.”
Rajan too, shared his excitement on the photo-sharing site, writing, “This is it. Proud and honored to be in this project. Thank you @sujataday! Can’t wait for this one! (P.S. thanks @russiandollnetflix & @nlyonne for being my guardian angel ad)
The film also stars other Indian American actors such as Parvesh Cheena, Sonal Shah, Kunal Dudheker, Meera Simhan and Maya Kapoor. Filming will take place this summer and will be shot on location in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, said Deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.