After playing the recurring role of a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes in “Glow,” the popular wrestling divas series which released its third season on Netflix Aug. 9, Indian American actress Sunita Mani has booked another role.
She will be seen in Vertical Entertainment’s new romantic comedy, “Can You Keep a Secret,” starring Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox, Kimiko Glenn and Sam Asghari.
In the film, which is based on the best-selling 2003 novel by Sophie Kinsella, thinking they’re about to crash, a young woman Emma Corrigan (Daddario) spills her secrets to a stranger (Hoechlin) on a plane. At least, she thought he was a stranger, until she later meets Jack Harper, her company’s young and handsome CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her.
According to the trailer, Mani plays Lissy, Emma’s good friend and the keeper of her secrets, in this film directed by Elise Duran.
Mani, a dancer and choreographer for Cocoon Central Dance Team, a comedic dance group, gained national recognition after she “danced” in DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2014 music video, “Turn Down for What.” She also appeared in the drama, “Mr. Robot,” as Trenton. The young actress will also be making an appearance as Fatima Khorasani, a dispatch officer, on the third season of CBS All Access’ cop drama, “No Activity.” No air date has been set yet.
“Can You Keep A Secret?” will be released in select theaters and On Demand Sept. 13.
Watch the trailer of ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ here:
