Get ready to “Lifetime and Lounge” this holiday season, Lifetime said Aug. 22 while announcing its largest holiday movie slate ever for the network’s annual ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ programming event, kicking off Oct. 25 and continuing through Dec. 25.
Indian American actress Tiya Sircar’s “Christmas 9 to 5” is among the films to premiere on the network during that period. The film, which stars actor George Wendt opposite Sircar, will make its debut Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
According to the official synopsis, Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget.
“Christmas 9 to 5” is produced by MarVista Entertainment with Larry Grimadli and Danielle von Zerneck serving as executive producers.
However, this isn’t Sircar’s first association with Lifetime. In 2018, she starred in another holiday-themed film on the network titled, “Christmas Lost and Found.”
Sircar, who took on the title role in the ABC series, “Alex, Inc.,” also headlined the cast of “Good Sam,” a feel good feature which premiered on Netflix in May.
Best known for starring in NBC’s “Good Place,” Sircar’s credits include “The Witches of East End,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Crazy Ones,” “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”
The Arlington, Texas, native’s big-screen roles include “The Internship,” “The Domino Effect,” “17 Again,” “Miss India America,” and “Hotel for Dogs.”
