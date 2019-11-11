MUMBAI — Adah Sharma is on a roll. The “Bypass Road” and “Commando 3” actress announces her next project as the face of Facebook's international concept- dating show, titled “The Best of Me.” The first-ever PG-13 dating show will have Sharma at the helm, being a matchmaker between people to find them their perfect mate.
This is the first-of-its-kind dating show that can be seen by people of all ages. Conceptualized and produced by an international team, the first season is being shot currently.
The global team was looking for a young and quirky actress to be the face of the show in India and they zeroed on Sharma after considering a lot of actresses. Sharma, being extremely popular on social media, has an edge over others because of her crazy sense of humor, and that fun element was needed for the show.
Exulted the actress: “I feel so powerful doing all the matchmaking, but — to quote a superhero — with great power comes great responsibility, and I’ve done my best to get the correct people together!
After my debut web series, “The Holiday,” was received so well on the web, I wanted to follow it up with something fun and something again that everyone all ages, genders and languages can watch! “The Best Of Me” is about finding love, love, which is a universal language, so everyone should enjoy the show!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.