NEW DELHI – Adline Castelino has been selected to represent India at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
Castelino was announced as the winner of the Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 title and was crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2019 Vartika Singh at an event held in Mumbai.
Aavriti Choudhary was crowned Liva Miss Diva Supranational 2020 and will represent India at the Miss Supranational 2020 pageant, while Neha Jaiswal was the Liva Miss Diva 2020 runner-up.
The participants underwent training and grooming under the able mentorship and guidance of Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta.
Speaking on the occasion, Dutta said, “It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners, however, there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from all these gorgeous divas who were all truly gifted and promising. The winner is very deserving, and I would like to wish all the winners heaps of luck as they stand on the brink of a bright future. I am looking forward to the prestigious Miss Universe pageant and hope that we bring the crown home this year.”
The judges panel included Dutta, Miss Supranational 2019 Anntonia Porsild, designers Shivan and Narresh, Nikhil Mehra and Gavin Miguel and actors Yami Gautam and Anil Kapoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.