The Kings, a dance team comprising of agile dancers from Mumbai, is literally setting the stage on fire on NBC’s dance reality show, “World of Dance.”
The team, which is part of the show’s Upper Team Division, gave a fierce performance to the Bollywood song, “Yeh Raat,” in the April 28 episode.
The Kings, who are known for their high-flying tricks and unique stunts, once again left everyone stunned with their athletic dance moves and roars in the Divisional Finals round.
Spanning ages 17-24, the 14-member team that specializes in ‘Bolly-Hop’ put on a dynamic show, filled with difficult hand and foot movements, several back flips and visually arresting choreography, receiving a combined score of 99.7 from the high-profile judges: Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough. Lopez gave them a 99, with Hough and Ne-Yo a 100 each, making them the champions of the Upper Team Division.
To say that it was a high-energy performance would be an understatement. During their performance, the judges could be seen shrieking, and once it came to an end and the camera panned to the other contestants, one could see them sitting in silence, totally flabbergasted, and nervous.
Ne-Yo couldn’t hold himself back and walked up to the stage and joined the team for a loud roar.
So devoted and synchronized is this young team of dancers that one of the performers who injured his ankle during rehearsals went ahead to perform, and no one was able to tell.
“That was out of this world,” exclaimed Lopez after checking on the injured performer. “...savage. The way you push tricks to another level, the strength, the preciseness it takes to pull those things off. All of those qualities, its mind blowing. I’ve never seen anything like it… You guys are the full package.”
Ne-Yo added: “No one will ever forget who The Kings are. That’s guaranteed.”
The show follows the world’s elite dancers in an unparalleled dance competition for a grand prize of $1 million.
The Kings are some of the most sought-after choreographers in Bollywood and are also the winners of “India’s Got Talent.” Additionally, they were the first team from India to achieve a bronze medal at the 2015 World Hip-Hop Dance Championship.
But that’s not all. The 2015 Bollywood movie, “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance 2,” depicts their real-life story of trial and triumph, according to NBC, which said that their years of hard work and persistence have paid off as The Kings of India have now come to ‘World of Dance’ to take the next step in their quest for world domination.”
The finale will be aired May 5.
Watch The Kings’ performance here:
