Indian American actor Ravi Patel, who is awaiting the release of his next big film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” has now joined the cast of “Butter,” an indie film directed by Paul A. Kaufman.
Deadline reports that “Butter,” written by Kaufman, is based on the novel by Erin Jade Lange, and its plot centers on Butter (Alex Kersting), a lonely, obese teenager constantly bullied in his high school. Tired of his ridiculed life and his inability to lose weight, he devises a plan to eat himself to death live on the Internet.
Patel, according to the report, portrays Butter’s caring and offbeat Doctor Bean who tries to make positive changes in his life.
Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” currently in post-production, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The film will open June 5, 2020.
“Wonder Woman,” groundbreaking in featuring a female superhero, grossed more than $412 million in North America and $821.8 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Other than “Butter” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” Patel will also be seen in “Flarsky,” the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy which will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label June 7, 2019.
Patel’s role in both the films has been kept under wraps.
Patel, who had a key role on Fox’s “Grandfathered” before it was axed, has made appearances on shows such as “Living Biblically,” “American Housewife,” “Wrecked,” “Master of None” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”
His much-loved documentary, “Meet the Patels,” a laugh-out-loud drama shot by his sister Geeta Patel, has prompted Bravo to create a new series. Called “Will You Marry Us,” the series, according to the official description, is a social experiment inspired by the documentary, “Meet the Patels,” which features five lifelong friends on their globetrotting journey to find true love.
Patel is also one of three founders of This Bar Saves Life, which raises money to fight starvation by offering tasty, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snack bars for sale at several top retailers. The company has already donated millions of nutrition packets in places like South Sudan, Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo and Philippines. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LfdXrg)
