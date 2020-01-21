‘Never give up on your dreams!’ That’s the motto Mumbai’s acrobatic dance troupe V. Unbeatable – the finalists of the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent” – lives by. After putting on a fantastic show for 16 weeks in 2019, the 30-member group could not draw the required number of votes. But they may have a shot at changing that in 2020.
V. Unbeatable is off to a terrific start on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where former winners and finalists from all over the world are competing for the coveted title. On the Jan. 20 episode, the group displayed, once again, why there’s no one quite like them, prompting judge Howie Mandel to press the Golden Buzzer, which automatically moves the group to the finals.
In the episode, the energetic dancers wowed judges and audiences alike by performing to “Dhoom Machale Dhoom.” Their act was definitely a few notches above their previous performances. Of, course, it was replete with incredible flips, somersaults and mind-blowing acrobatic skills but also those slo-mo flips and that coordination! You have to see it to believe it.
Host Terry Crews exclaimed: “It was insane.” It was indeed insane. Their desire to outdo their past performances was so strong that there was no room for fear.
“We needed you tonight. Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour, I think it's going to live forever, and I think this has probably been one of the best acts we’ve seen in Champions this year,” said judge Simon Cowell amidst loud cheers and claps.
“I believe that,” seconded Mandel. “I love you and I love what you do, and I love what it means to you. When you didn’t win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife going into our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment. This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit there and think about this moment.” He then went on to sit on the table to press the buzzer.
Judge Alesha Dixon thanked them for bringing “such a beautiful, positive energy” to the show.
“So much adrenaline,” said judge Heidi Klum. It was like you were a living kaleidoscope right in front of us.”
The group shared that being on the “AGT” stage had changed their lives.
“We got so many shows in India and in U.S. also,” one team member says in a clip. “It’s a great honor to represent India in ‘The Champions’ and so we are pushing ourselves harder than ever before…We are here to finish what we started.”
After the results were declared in 2019, when Crews asked the dancers what “AGT” meant to them, one of them said: “It was a dream for us and we will work hard for our dreams and we will fight for our dreams one day.” (Read India-West’s interview with the group here: https://bit.ly/37eEIGd)
And visibly so, they are putting up one heck of a fight!
Watch their performance here:
