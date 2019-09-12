MUMBAI – Actor Ali Fazal has bagged a role alongside “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot in a film based on author Agatha Christie’s “Death on The Nile.”
After playing the titular lead in “Victoria & Abdul,” Ali will now be seen in the on-screen modern-day adaptation of the novel.
It explores the investigation Hercule Poirot sets upon due to certain mysterious events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile: a murder. As the investigation goes on and a handful of suspects come into question, several of the suspects also meet their demise, further deepening the mystery.
The film, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh, is said to be a follow up to the hit, “Murder on the Orient Express.”
Ali said: “I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels.”
It goes on floors later this month in London and parts of Europe.
