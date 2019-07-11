ABC’s new but extremely popular mini-golf competition series, “Holey Moley,” will see an Indian American golf enthusiast, Amandeep Singh, compete for the big prize July 11.
The 10-episode series showcases self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course to win the grand prize of $25,000.
In each episode, 12 contestants put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test and face off in challenges on a supersized miniature golf course.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry serves as the executive producer and resident golf pro of the “Holey Moley” course and appears in every episode.
Rounding out the on-camera talent is color commentator Rob Riggle, play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai.
“Holey Moley” airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.