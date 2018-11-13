After creating the hit drama, “Inside Edge,” for Amazon Prime, Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Anshuman and Farhan Akhtar are back with another action-packed original series for the video-on-demand service.
Called “Mirzapur,” the gripping narrative stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rasika Dugal among others.
Named after a relatively peaceful town in an otherwise notorious belt in Northern India, the show is a poetically exaggerated version of India’s heartland – it’s a story of power, greed, misplaced loyalties and violence at an operatic scale.
The nine-episodic series will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Nov. 16.
According to the official synopsis, “Mirzapur” is a tale of trigger-happy gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, where loyalties change in a flash and cold cash rules. Violence is an everyday occurrence where complete and utter dominance is the goal. Politicians, cops, lawyers and gun lords are involved in a complex web of relationships and rivalries.
Here’s the premise of “Mirzapur”: Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, is a millionaire carpet exporter and the ‘bahubali’ (strongman) of the city of Mirzapur, which lies in the lawless belt of Purvanchal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh).
Mirzapur is the most coveted seat of power in the region. The ruthless Tripathis have been the de-facto rulers of Mirzapur since Satyananda Tripathi, Akhandanand’s father, took the reins of the city from the previous bahubali. Munna Tripathi, Akhandanand’s son, is an unworthy heir to this empire built on an illegal gun trade and drug smuggling. Munna, very much like the rest of his clan, is power hungry and will not stop at anything to inherit his father’s legacy.
Guddu and Bablu Pandit are the sons of the city’s only righteous and upstanding lawyer, Ramakant Pandit. Guddu and Bablu aspire for a better life that breaks the monotony and struggle of middle-class living, while Ramakant crusades to take on the might of the Tripathis.
An unrelated incident, involving Munna at a wedding procession, ignites a series of events entangling the lives of the Tripathis and the Pandits. This sets off a game of ambition, power, loyalty and greed, eventually threatening the control of the Tripathis on Mirzapur.
Watch the trailer for “Mirzapur” here:
