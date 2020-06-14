A pair of dancers, Shakir, 21, and Rehan, 9, from India stunned the “America’s Got Talent” judges on the June 9 episode, so much so that one of them, Heidi Klum, seemed to draw parallels between them and one of the past winners, V. Unbeatable, also from India.
“It really is amazing how much talent is coming from India,” said Heidi. “You know, V. Unbeatable won ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and it’s amazing what you guys can do.”
The dancing duo from Sikar, Rajasthan, treated the judges to an electrifying performance to “Brother” by Kodaline that included jumps, back flips and somersaults. On social media, their soaring popularity can be gauged by the sheer number of views of the performance video. A video posted on YouTube by the show has amassed over 1.6 million views.
“Shakir and Rehan are cousins but they’re just like real brothers,” the pair’s interpreter said on the show. “They look out for each other. Shakir started dancing when he was eight years old. When Rehan saw his cousin dancing, he wanted to be just like his cousin. He begged Shakir to teach him some moves and they spend all their time dancing. It changed his world.”
“He means everything to me. I want the world for him,” Shakir said.
“He is like my big brother,” Rehan added. “I look up to him.”
Not just their dance moves, their stage presence and camaraderie also seemed to melt the judges’ hearts.
Judge Howie Mandel added, “You guys epitomize what this show is about. It’s about family, love, acceptance and talent!”
The remaining two judges were equally fascinated.
“I thought it was spectacular,” said Sofia Vergara. “I loved how synchronized you guys are. It was like watching a mirror and it looked beautiful,” while Simon Cowell added: “You are so likable. You have fantastic chemistry together. People are going to root for you!”
But for now, the judges are definitely rooting for them. The two earned a yes from all of them and were sent into the next round.
Check out their performance here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=jpdDcqMsKKo&feature=emb_logo
