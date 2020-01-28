Through her 60-minute monologue, Indian American playwright/performer Dipti Bramhandkar encapsulates the experience of growing up in the U.S. as an immigrant.
Titled, “American Rookie,” the show – being presented at Luna Stage in West Orange, New Jersey – was previously scheduled to close Jan. 20 but in response to multiple sold out shows, it has been extended through Jan. 27. Immigration has been dominating political discourses off late and the response clearly highlights that one, living as an immigrant isn’t just about assimilation anymore and two, her experience resonates with a lot of people.
Part coming-of-age tale, part social commentary, and part comedy, “American Rookie,” according to its synopsis, grapples with what it means to be an immigrant at a time when the country can’t stop talking about it.
Inspired by Bramhandkar’s experiences in the U.S. after moving from Mumbai to rural Upstate New York, the show, the show, it added, brings to life the “joy, humor, and pain of the assimilation process,” from mimicking 80’s fashion and studying Judy Blume books to constructing a new American persona altogether.
In a statement on her website, Bramhandkar recalls her first interaction with an American staple: pancakes.
“When we drove from JFK to rural Upstate New York after arriving from Mumbai, India, we stopped at an IHOP. My mom told me that the pancakes she ordered were ‘sort of like dosas.’ Imagine my disappointment!” she writes, adding that this moment “would multiply into many moments of confronting the unknown and seeking familiarity in new places amongst new people.”
Her life changed after she came to U.S. “Hot became cold, group became individual, Marathi became English, and so much more… Being an outsider meant that I was not held up to the same expectations of the majority culture, which has given me the opportunity to question conventions,” Bramhandkar, who started writing a journal when she was nine, writes.
She goes on to share that these very differences worked as a driving force for her writing.
“Yet, outsider status is also an indeterminate shape that carries the risk of danger, too. While difficult in life, navigating these currents has presented many opportunities for my writing.”
Brahmhandkar adds that she loves to create nuanced portrayals of South Asian diaspora stories, which are “sorely lacking” on the stage. Drawing from her own life, she hopes her work will not only share the commonalities but will also show how society doesn’t always treat immigrants as equal.
“I’m curious about what happens to an outsider when confronted with the ‘ordinary’ challenges of life (broken families, bullying, diverging romantic relationships, fertility concerns), rather than the important, but sometimes well tread epic stories of cultural difference (honor killings, arranged marriages, religious confrontations),” Bramhandkar, a graduate of Cornell University and Cambridge University, explains.
