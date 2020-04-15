As folks hunker down at home to ride out the coronavirus pandemic, businesses across various sectors are being hit, including the film and TV industry.
Here’s a look at the TV shows/series featuring Indian American actors that have halted production or had their starts delayed as the outbreak continues to spread, according to Deadline.
CBS’ uplifting drama, “God Friended Me,” which stars Indian American actor Suraj Sharma. The show is about an outspoken atheist, Miles Finer, whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Sharma plays Rakesh, Miles’ best friend and a sometime hacker.
The NBC medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” starring Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Indian actor Anupam Kher. In January, the hit drama series was renewed for three more years, through the 2022-23 season. Kher plays the role of Indian physician Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the show.
“The Resident” on Fox, which features Indian American actor Manish Dayal. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis while fighting for their patients. Dayal portrays the role of Dr. Devon Pravesh, who in Season 3 finds himself rotating out of the ER and gaining experience and power of his own in new positions within the hospital, eventually moving up to a first year resident.
Indian American actor Vinnie Chhibber was seen on Season 4 of TNT’s flagship drama series, “Animal Kingdom.” Season 5 of the drama series will premiere later this year, according to Deadline.
Indian American actress Sunita Mani starrer “Glow,” which was renewed for a fourth and final season by Netflix in 2019, may be arriving later than expected as production on the show has been halted. In the wrestling divas series, Mani plays the recurring role of Premkumar, a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
Universal Television has delayed production on Season 2 of the anthology, “Little America,” for Apple, as per Deadline. Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” looks at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.
Indian actress Priyanka Bose and Indian American actor Eshan Inamdar appeared in episode one of Season 1. The show is executive produced by Pakistani actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani.
M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series, “Servant,” is also among Apple TV’s series in production that have been put on hold, Deadline reports.
Disney has confirmed the new release date for the live-action remake of “Mulan.” The film, which also features Indian American actor Utkarsh Ambuskar, will now open July 24. In the film, a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
However, if you ever wanted to watch some popular HBO series, for free, now is the time. To provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation, HBO has made almost 500 hours of top programming available to stream – without a subscription – for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO Go.
The list of free programming includes every episode of the nine iconic HBO series such as “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Six Feet Under” and “The Wire”; major Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog like “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”; and 10 riveting HBO documentaries and docu-series, including “McMillion$” and “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”
The free #StayHomeBoxOffice programming, which will be available to stream through the end of April, includes Indian actor/producer Priyanka Chopra’s “Isn’t It Romantic?”; Kumail Nanjiani’s “Silicon Valley” and British Indian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded By the Light.”
Meanwhile, in India, “Netflix has awarded $1M to the Producers Guild of India Relief Fund, which has been established to provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community who have been directly impacted by the closure of productions,” reports Deadline.
The streamer, it said, has also committed to paying up to four weeks to below-the-line crew who were scheduled to work on its own productions in India during the lockdown.
