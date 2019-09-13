How do you measure a show’s success? When a four-minute video clip showing “Mighty Little Bheem” going on a jungle adventure to find a flower for his mom and meeting many animal friends along the way racks up over nine million views, it’s safe to say the show has struck a chord.
“Mighty Little Bheem” is Netflix’s first original animated series from India, the Season 2 of which premiered Aug. 30. In the show, an innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity and extraordinary might leads to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.
And as the streaming giant continues to test the pulse of Indian audiences, with this show it seems to have found it. And not just in India, audiences worldwide are lapping up this show featuring an oh-so-cute little Bheem, who is a baby version of the titular character in Pogo TV’s mythological-inspired animated series, “Chhota Bheem.”
While announcing the show as a Netflix original in late 2017, Netflix called the show a slapstick adventure comedy which follows “its ultra-strong, brave and intelligent hero who travels through his hometown on crazy adventures, often in search of ladoos (his favorite treat).”
Each episode showcases Bheem navigating adventures in his village and in the forest and getting out of tricky situations purely, well, on his own might.
Both “Chhota Bheem” and “Mighty Little Bheem” have been created by Indian studio Green Gold Animation, whose founder/CEO is Rajiv Chilaka.
The preschool series, sans dialogue and featuring six-seven-minute videos, has become the second most-watched original kids’ program on Netflix after “The Boss Baby: Back in Business,” per Netflix.
“Outside India, the series is globally popular. It’s being watched a lot in Colombia, Argentina and Chile, and the U.S.,” the Economic Times quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.
The show’s global appeal can be gauged by the fact that Netflix has already given a go-ahead to Season 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Chilaka told the Los Angeles Times that for years, his company tried to reach out to international TV stations to get its content aired, but their efforts were in vain.
“They just decided that this won’t work for my audience,” Chilaka said. “‘Your storytelling is different. This is something our kids would not watch,’” he said he was told.
That was until Netflix came along and a symbiotic relationship was born. Chilaka added that they made some tweaks to broaden the appeal of the distinctly Indian series.
