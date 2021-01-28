MUMBAI – Indian American chief economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath Jan. 22 reacted to a complimentary post by Amitabh Bachchan, saying he was the “greatest of all time” and that she was a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar.
Big B had called Gopinath a beautiful face on his television quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”
Gopinath shared a video clip of the moment from the show on her verified Twitter account Jan. 22, where Bachchan can be seen telling a contestant in Hindi while showing Gopinath’s photo on the big screen: “She has such a beautiful face, nobody can relate her with economy.”
Reacting to the clip, Gopinath tweeted: “Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!”
Responding to her tweet, Big B wrote: “Thank you Gita Gopinath ji... I meant every word I said about you on the show... said in utmost earnestness.”
However, not all netizens were overjoyed with Bachchan’s comment in the “KBC” clip. A section of social media users slammed the veteran actor for hinting at the idea that a woman with a beautiful face could not be an expert in economy.
“So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement... Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath: keep the flag flying high!” commented a user.
“I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists,” expressed another user.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Twitter was abuzz with reactions expressing the same sentiment.
“Amitabh Bachchan @SrBachchan on IMF chief economist @GitaGopinath: “‘Her face is so beautiful that no one would connect her with the economy.’ This is so incredibly sexist and dumb, and I wish Gopinath who champions women had called it out as such instead of being starstruck,” wrote one Twitter user.
Another disgruntled user wrote: “@SrBachchan says ‘So beautiful that she cannot be connected with Economics’ ...UGH! More appalling is the IMF Chief Economist’s reaction! As a student of economics, quite disgusted by both.”
Tagging Gopinath, another critic said: “But isn’t it derogatory for women with good looks that they can’t be as well good in economics? @GitaGopinath it seems that according to @SrBachchan beauty is inversely proportional to brains and u r an exception. Many women look up to u @GitaGopinath whether pretty face or not.”
