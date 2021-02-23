Firelight Media, Reel South, and the Center for Asian American Media recently announced the selection of six filmmakers – including Pakistani American Amman Abbasi – for the Hindsight Project, a new initiative that marks the first-time partnership between the three organizations.
The Hindsight Project is focused on supporting Black, indigenous, and people of color filmmakers living in the American South and U.S. Territories. The filmmakers selected for the series will create short films for a new digital series exploring the lived experiences of communities of color in the South and in Puerto Rico that reflect the migrations and movements throughout the complicated history of these regions.
Abbasi will work on “Bismallah Blues,” a coming-of-age portrait of a first-generation Pakistani student who must navigate the transition to college as she and her family wrestle with contemporary Southern culture and how to maintain their own traditions in small town Arkansas.
From the Coronavirus pandemic and the societal inequities it revealed, to the racial reckoning ignited by the murder of George Floyd, to the multiple environmental and socio-economic disasters in Puerto Rico and other coastal communities, the selected filmmakers’ documentaries aim to chronicle the cultural shifts, community ingenuity, and pivotal conversations defining this current moment in America, CAAM said in a press release.
The six filmmakers selected will work closely with the three organizations through all stages of production and will each receive financing up to $20,000 to produce a short film that seeks to disrupt mainstream narratives and illuminate the issues, communities, and identities of these regions, said CAAM.
The filmmakers will receive production and distribution mentorship by veteran independent filmmakers. Each filmmaker will also be paired with a public media station mentor for additional editorial guidance focused on local expertise and audiences.
Each film will premiere on Reel South’s public media platforms. Additionally, five public media stations across the South will provide mentorship to each filmmaker and cultivate deeper working relationships with the selected filmmakers. The five broadcasters include Arkansas PBS, Alabama Public Television, South Florida PBS, PBS North Carolina, and Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
CAAM noted that Asian Americans are the fastest growing racial group in the nation – and not just on the East and West Coasts. The South is home to Asian American communities with deep ties, such as the Mississippi Delta Chinese and, more recently, the Vietnamese American communities of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast or the South Asians and Southeast Asians that have migrated in large numbers all over the region.
“Yet the stories of Asian Americans in the South remain acutely underrepresented,” said CAAM executive director Stephen Gong. “CAAM believes that collaborations like this one will help build an infrastructure that will result in a breadth of work in film and media that truly reflects the changing landscape of the region.” This project is part of CAAM’s multi-year commitment to represent the stories of a new America, including a more nuanced and deeper perspective of the South.”
